Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,833 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,630,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

