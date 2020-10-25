Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 833.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,559. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

