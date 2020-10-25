Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,727,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

