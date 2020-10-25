Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 579.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $56.61. 3,942,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

