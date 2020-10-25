Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 40,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. 4,617,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85.

