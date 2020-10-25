Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,773 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $522,104,649.40. Insiders have acquired 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,007,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,799,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.