Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

