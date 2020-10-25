Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 19,759 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 833.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,559. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

