Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 9.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $50,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,831,000 after buying an additional 291,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

ACN traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,928. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average of $211.74. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

