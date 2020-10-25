Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

PG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,648. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

