Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

