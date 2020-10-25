Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average is $308.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

