Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after buying an additional 1,446,746 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $50.52. 13,491,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

