InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $51.00 at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

INMD opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in InMode by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. FMR LLC raised its position in InMode by 664,492.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

