Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 119,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,663 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

