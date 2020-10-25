Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New $160.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.20.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $117.51.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

