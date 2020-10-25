Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 97,322,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

