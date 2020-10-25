Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.70 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 97,322,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

