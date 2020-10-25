Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $966,366.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 756,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

