International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.06.
NYSE IBM opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.
In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
