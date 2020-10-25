Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 18.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,658,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,903,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.