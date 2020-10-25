IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $224.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IQVIA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

NYSE:IQV opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 71,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

