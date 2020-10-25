Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Raised to $37.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target lifted by BWS Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,091,218 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

