iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

AOR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.22. 62,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,334. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

