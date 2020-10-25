iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 186.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 1,660,300 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,811,000 after buying an additional 704,961 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 183,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.16. 13,423,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,944,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.