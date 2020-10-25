iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,041,000 after buying an additional 93,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,975. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.