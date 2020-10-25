iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 221,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,942. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $187.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average of $160.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

