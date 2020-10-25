iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 221,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,942. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

