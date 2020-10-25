iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.96. 1,796,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

