iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $346.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

