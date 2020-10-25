iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.96. 1,796,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

