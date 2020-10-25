Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MHK. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.24.

MHK stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

