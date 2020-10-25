JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.