Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 763,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 246.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

