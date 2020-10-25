Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.29. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $35.25.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 124.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 539,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 299,492 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

