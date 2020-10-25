Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.91.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

