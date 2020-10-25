Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $52.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

