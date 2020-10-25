LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.

LIVN opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

