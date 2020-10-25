Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average of $380.35. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 966,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

