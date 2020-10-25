Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. Insiders have sold a total of 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

