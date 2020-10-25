Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.76.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $333.92 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.87 and a 200-day moving average of $301.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

