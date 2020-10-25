Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGS opened at $155.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.59. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit