Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGS opened at $155.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.59. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

