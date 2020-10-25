Magnum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00093841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00232568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.01407968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00137455 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.