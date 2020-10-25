McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

