McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,555,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

CHD stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.91. 959,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

