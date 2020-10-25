McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,632.98. 1,527,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,508.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

