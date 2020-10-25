McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Invests $429,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in 3M by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,436. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

