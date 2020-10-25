McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 18,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 64,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $38.18. 28,992,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,809,482. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

