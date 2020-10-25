McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Stryker by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.90. The stock had a trading volume of 858,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average is $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

