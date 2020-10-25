McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.1% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in McDonald's by 23.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 10.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.71. 2,278,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

